Kilkenny deaths for Friday, December 22

The late Sean (Jack) Kealy

The death has occurred of Sean (Jack) Kealy, Paulstown, Kilkenny who died peacefully at St. Lukes hospital. Sadly missed by his daughter Sinead, brothers Michael and Declan, sisters kathleen, Mary, Breda and Yvonne & nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Yvonne's residence in Paulstown, Friday the 22nd of December, from 2:30pm. Prayers at 8:30pm. House private Saturday the 23rd, from 12:30pm. Funeral mass at 2:00pm, followed by burial at the Holy Family cemetery, Paulstown, Kilkenny.

The late Cíarán O'Dorchai

The death occurred of Cíarán O'Dorchai, Bonheiden, Belgium and formerly of Crosspatrick, Johnstown, Kilkenny on December 16th, 2017. Beloved husband of Carine Bossaerts, loving father of Síle, proud grandfather of Simon and Lara and brother of Frank (Lucan). Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Resting in the cemetery of Bonheiden, Belgium. A Memorial Mass will be held near Kilkenny during the Summer 2018. An announcement will be made at a later date.

The late Elizabeth (Bessie) Power

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) Power (née Moore)

Clomoney, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Ann and Martha, sons Pat and Ken, brother Leo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 9pm today (Thursday). Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday. Burial afterwards in St. Lazerian's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Family only on Friday morning please.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Savage

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) SAVAGE (née McEvoy), Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen. Nellie died peacefully today (Thursday) in the gentle care of the staff of St. Brigid's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, Denis and John, her daughters Mary and Theresa, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 11 o clock on Friday morning. Rosary at 7 o clock Friday evening. Removal at 11.40am on Saturday morning to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Christy Walsh

The death has occurred of Christy Walsh, Talbots Inch, Kilkenny City and formerly of Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny) on 21st December 2017, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Christy, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Clare (McGuinness) and Sean, sadly missed by his son and daughter, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Eoin and Niamh, sister-in-law Nancy, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnstons Funeral Home from 5pm on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.