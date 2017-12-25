Fire services funding for Kilkenny doubled in six years

Government funding to fire services in Kilkenny has doubled to €100,000 since 2012, new figures have revealed.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle asked the Minister for Housing for the amount of funding given to fire services between 2012 and 2017.

Minister of State at the Department, Damien English said: “My Department supports the fire authorities through setting general policy, providing a central training programme, issuing guidance on operational and other related matters and providing capital funding for priority infrastructural projects.”

The funding allocation for 2012 was €55,406 and this increased to €71,610 in 2013, €37,219 in 2014 and €80,184 in 2015. Last year it was €86,929 and to date this year it is €100,079.