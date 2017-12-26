Gerry Moran's great Christmas quiz - with Kilkenny flavour - try it and you might win a dinner for two in Anocht

Sure what else would you be doing during this festive season (apart from wining and dining, and more of that to ye all) other than testing the old grey matter with a wee quiz to make sure it’s still operative after the excesses of Christmas. I’ve included a few old chestnuts along with a few new chestnuts! And there’s also a distinctive Kilkenny flavour to the quiz.

Oh, and there’s a dinner voucher for two in Anocht Restaurant (with wine, of course) at Kilkenny Design up for grabs for the winner – pulled from the proverbial hat if necessary.

Email your answers to gpjmoran@yahoo.ie or post them, or drop them in, to the Kilkenny People, High St., Kilkenny. Good luck to you all; the quiz is best enjoyed before Googling and after a G&T. Or whatever you’re having! Last date for entry: Thursday 4th. January 2018. Results in January 12th edition. So, get the skids on!



1 ‘Dr. Phil’ is a popular programme on TV. What is his surname?

2 Who is the author of ‘The Little Lost Cat’s Big Adventure in Kilkenny’?

3 Who painted ‘La Gioconda’?

4 Kilkenny born philosopher, George Berkeley, was bishop of where?

5 Who is the patron saint, of taxis?

6 Who was the County Manager of Kilkenny prior to the present one?

7 Who was the second president of Ireland?

8 Loughboy takes its name from the Irish. What does Loughboy mean?

9 In what year was the no smoking ban introduced in Ireland?

10 What is the name of Cartoon Saloon’s most recent, highly acclaimed, animated movie?

11 What is the capital of North Korea?

12 Finish this old saying: ‘Kells was, Kilkenny is and………’

13 For which musical instrument was George Formby famous?

14 Who is the author of ‘Hidden Kilkenny’?

15 What was the first task God gave to Adam?

16 How many senior camogie hurling All Irelands have Kilkenny won?

17 Who was the only American president to achieve office without being elected to it?

18 Where in Kilkenny will you find ‘Void Anchored’?

19 What was voted Bord Gais’s Irish book of the year?

20 Ellen Bischoffsheim is better known as who?

21 Who played the Penguin in the film Batman Returns?

22 Who composed the song ‘The Moon Behind the Hill’?

23 On what sort of animal did Hannibal cross the Alps?

24 Kilkenny is called after Saint Canice. What city did Canice purportedly hail from?

25 What is mulligatawny?

26 What is a group of crows called?

27 Who wrote Auld Lang Syne?

28 With what sport do we associate the late Ducksie Walsh?

29 What is the most common blood group?

30 Which Soviet leader resigned on Christmas Day in 1991?

31 In what year did the Watergate Theatre open?

32 What number comes after 17, 3, 19, 7, 16?

33 Where in Kilkenny will you find a piece of Nelson’s Pillar?

34 Pavarotti sang it, and made it famous, for ‘Italia 90’. Name it.

35 How high is a table tennis net?

36 It was once known as Low Lane and King Street. What is it called now?

37 Where would you find The Mariana Trench?

38 Where did the renowned artist Tony O’Malley hail from?

39 Which land animal has the longest gestation period?

40 In what year did the Kilkenny People go tabloid?