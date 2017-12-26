Additional €174,000 for Kilkenny sports clubs

Further funding of €174,500 has been approved for sports projects under the remit of Kilkenny County Council.

The additional funding comes on top of €1.2million confirmed just last month for clubs across the city and county and will be a further benefit to athletes and those developing an interest in sport in the city and county, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan said.

He added: “The two areas singled out for investment in Kilkenny are a watersports centre and a community sports hub and further details will be announced soon by the local authority.

“This funding will benefit Kilkenny clubs all over our city and county. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence.”