Exclusive: St Luke’s food bill for patients hit €480,000

St Luke’s Hospital spent almost half a million euro on food for patients last year with a sample menu for this year boasting roast stuffed leg of lamb and grilled plaice as mains.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by the Kilkenny People, the hospital revealed it spent €480,405 last year on food only.

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital Group, of which St Luke’s is a member, said the figure is for food expenditure only and does not take into consideration cost of delivery and preparation.

Up until October of this year the hospital had spent €386,119 on food only.

For more on this story, pick up this week's Kilkenny People.