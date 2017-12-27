Homeless figures fall in Kilkenny

Kilkenny has 17 fewer homeless people than this time last year although the county still faces a high number of presentations every month.

There were 70 people homeless across the county up to November of last year but in 2017 that figure has dropped down to 53, according to Department of Housing data.

Last month’s figure is also a reduction on October’s when there were 58 homeless people in the county which means the latest data sees Kilkenny bucking the national trend in tackling the problem.

The county’s figures come as the number of homeless people nationwide increased again in November.

Despite the reduction here, the local authority revealed there were 300 homeless or potentially homeless presentations this year to the end of November although this was 28 fewer than the same period last year.

For more on this story, pick up this week's Kilkenny People.