Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, December 27

The late Catherine (Cathy) Cahill

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathy) Cahill (née Hennessy), Hill Road, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home on Tuesday, 26th December, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Ramie, sons Paul, Ramie, Richard and James, daughter Statia, mother Annie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Matt and Brian, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 26th December, from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday evening at 6pm in Molloy's Funeral Home, followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny, arriving at 7pm approx. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association of Ireland.

The late Gerard Phelan

The death has occurred of Gerard Phelan, The Kingsriver Community, Ennisag, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Daly Terrace, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. December 25th 2017. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom, Pat and John-Joe and his sister Theresa, sisters in law Jet, Catherine and Valerie, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his friends at Kingsriver.

Reposing at Kingsriver Community on Wednesday with prayers at 8:30. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.

The late Johanna Byrne

The death has occurred of Johanna Byrne (née Feehan), Archersrath Nursing Home and formerly of 23 Parnell Street, Kilkenny) 25th Decmber 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Johanna, beloved wife of the late Joseph and mother of the late Joe, sadly missed by her son Noel, daughter Kathleen, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Tuesday 26th Dec. with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late John Fitzgerald

Circular Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 23rd December 2017, at University Hospital, Waterford. John, beloved husband of the late Bernadette (nee Coyne). Sadly missed by his sons Paul and David, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral Prayers in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (27th Dec.) at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Julia McGrath

Oldtown, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence in her 96th year. Wife of the late John (Anthony). Predeceased by her daughter in law Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mick, Martin, John, Kathleen, Mary and Gerard, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12.00 noon on Tuesday (St Stephen's Day) with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church Ballyragget on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Martin Meany

The death has occurred of Martin Meany, Highrath, Maddoxtown, Kilkenny, formerly of Kingsland, Kilkenny. Martin passed peacefully at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by his family and loved ones. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Avril, Gillian and Nodhlaig, his son Martin and partner Laura and sons-in-law Sean and Paul. Also regretted by his grandchildren Seán Óg and Niall, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 7.30pm on Wednesday, 27th December, with prayers taking place at 8.00pm. Removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara at 10.30am with Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Thursday, 28th December, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please and family flowers only. Donations, if desired, are greatly appreciated to the Irish Cancer Society.