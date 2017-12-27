Calcifer the bewitching Cathedral cat of Kilkenny

A bewitching, crowd loving cat has taken over as head of security at St Canice’s Cathedral.

Aptly named, Calcifer saunters around the building with his owner, the cathedral sexton Vivien Thompson as she locks up, keeping an eye out for anything untoward.

He has even been seen sitting in Bishop Burrows’ comfy seat in the building.

He loves posing for photos with visitors and a bit like his tv cousin, Garfield, doesn’t seem too bothered about anything.

He also keeps the place mouse free and has become a permanent feature much to the delight of tourists.

Some say the neutered moggie is a witch’s cat, namely that of Dame Alice Kyteler who has strong connections with the cathedral - he also keeps the place ghost free.