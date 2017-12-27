Kilkenny gardaí clampdown on drink driving over the festive season

Gardaí are continuing on their clampdown on drink driving with several additional checkpoints across the city and county.

The festive season is one of the busiest times of the years on our roads and extra checkpoints will be in place over the coming days with random roadside breath tests and other safety checks.

Divisional Inspector, Anthony Farrell said that road safety is a key operational pillar in strategic goals for An Garda Síochana.

“At a basic level, it is about keeping people safe when they use our roads - drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Drink driving impacts negatively on driver behaviour.

“While the vast majority of road users are law abiding, the message is obviously not reaching everyone.

“I will make it my personal responsibility to make roads safer for everyone in 2018 and aim to reduce incidence of material damage, injury and indeed fatal traffic collisions.

“To date in 2017 four families in Co Kilkenny received news that a loved one died in a Road Traffic Collision. That is heart breaking for families and communities. All efforts will focus on ensuring there will not be a reoccurrence”

Inspector Farrell also thanked people for their ongoing support.

“We here in An Garda Síochána would like to wish everyone a happy peaceful and safe holiday on and off the roads with their families.”

According to the most recent figures from the Road Safety Authority alcohol is a contributory factor in 38% of fatal crashes in the lead up to Christmas.