Bernard Brogan senior meets his former trainer Eddie Keher in Kilkenny

Bernard Brogan senior lived in Kilkenny for a short in the mid-1970s.

A member of the famous Dublin football teams of the 1970s, he worked for Bord na Mona and resided in Kilkenny city when he was a household name.

And although his home was on the Bennettsbridge Road, he did all his training with the Rower-Inistioge GAA club.

And at that time the club was managed by the legendary Kilkenny hurler, Eddie Keher who will receive the Freedom of the City next year.

So when Bernard Brogan junior ended up with a new pub in Kilkenny, it was fitting that Eddie Keher should be invited to the official opening.

Eddie caught up with his old friend Bernard senior and Bernard’s wife, Listowel born, Marie Keane-Stack in the stunning, Brogan’s public house on John Street.

The premises looks great and the rear has been transformed with a new beer garden and smoking area complete with an old Anglia car.

Bernard junior was delighted and amazed that his parents had so many friends in the city.