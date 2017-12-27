New fire station in Graignamanagh completed ahead of schedule

Work has been completed on the new €1.1 million state-of-the-art fire station for Graignamanagh, months ahead of schedule.

The new station replaces the one located on High Street, which dates back to the 1950s. The nine-crew station covers a fireground population of 7,000 — with a fireground area of 251km squared. The area primarily provides cover from Goresbridge, Skeoughvosteen, Graiguenamanagh and The Rower.

It’s expected there will be an official opening in the new year. Local councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has said the new station will be a huge improvement on the current facilities in place.

“It is absolutely fantastic news that the building works have now been completed, well ahead of schedule,” he said.

“It has been long overdue and is badly required in the town.”

He added that it was something the outgoing county council as well as previous councils had been campaigning for over a period of time and he was glad to see their endeavours finally come to fruition.

“For the past 20 years we have been lobbying for a new fire station and that wish has now come true. This new fire station is a welcome addition to the town,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor paid tribute to the addition of a new memorial garden of remembrance to all of the former firemen who served the town with distinction and the current nine men who hold the positions.

“They provide a valuable service for the area and it is much appreciated by all the residents,” he said, also thanking the chief fire officer in Kilkenny John Collins for his help and co-operation in securing the new station for the town, along with Simon Walton of Kilkenny County Council.

He also thanked contractors McStan Construction, which delivered the project, and said that the community itself had benefited greatly from their ‘shop local policy’ and complimented them on a ‘brilliant job’ ahead of schedule.