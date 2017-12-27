Double stabbing in Callan over the Christmas holidays

Gardaí are investigating a double stabbing in Callan which took place on the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place at approximately at 1am on Green Street. Gardaí on patrol saw a large commotion on the street involving a large number of people. Assistance was sought from Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations and the situation was brought under control.

Two men sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and one man was brought by ambulance to St Luke's Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on (056) 7775000.