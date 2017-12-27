The Real McCoy coming to Kilmoganny, Kilkenny

The Real McCoy is a wonderful Irish play which combines high drama with wonderful wit.

Shrughawadda Players will stage the play in St. Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12 at 8pm nightly.

Set in rural Ireland over two days in 1964, the story centres on Madge Molloy, a woman in her mid- 60s, who has lived over forty years wondering why her husband, Tom, whom she was married to for only four months, disappeared without trace.

She has been left to rear their only daughter, Maura, on her own and she has become a bitter woman.

As well as Madge and Maura there is a great array of characters that include a nervous curate, two of the nosiest neighbours you’ll ever experience and a gormless postman. There is an older man who enters what can only be described as a battlefield.

Cast: Biddy Hawe, Sean Brien, Caroline Doran, Pete Dunne, Claire O’Neill, Suzie Hickey and Willie Kearney.

Following the retirement of their director, Michael Dowling, who has directed all their plays thus far, this play will be directed by Alycia Kearney. Alicia who is also the group’s PRO has been stage manager and co-ordinator for all the previous plays.

Backstage and front of house will be ably managed by Marie Kelly and Jackie Kenneally.

To book tickets contact Jackie or Anne on 051-648001