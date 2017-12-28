Danesfort GAA Club applies for new clubhouse and bar

Danesfort GAA club has applied to Kilkenny County Council to construct a new clubhouse to include, changing rooms, stores, gym, bar and meeting room.

The application which is at an advanced stage also foresees a tea station,

boiler room and spectator toilets, an extension to the existing

ball wall with adjoining covered indoor astroturf playing pitch.

The plan includes a new machinery storage shed with car and bus parking adjacent to the proposed new clubhouse and works to internal access roadway with connection to the existing effluent treatment plant at Fr. Campion Place.