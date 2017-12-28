Warmhearted Kilkenny family take icy plunge for charity

The Forristal/Hoyne clan from Kilkenny participated in their third annual swim on St Stephen's day but not before they caught up with latest news in the Kilkenny People.

At 4 degrees centigrade, they raced into the foaming Atlantic ocean in Tramore at midday on St Stephen's Day, all holding hands. They raised almost €400 for the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.