Warmhearted Kilkenny family take icy plunge for charity
The Forristal/Hoyne clan getting ready to swim in Tramore on St Stephen's Day
The Forristal/Hoyne clan from Kilkenny participated in their third annual swim on St Stephen's day but not before they caught up with latest news in the Kilkenny People.
At 4 degrees centigrade, they raced into the foaming Atlantic ocean in Tramore at midday on St Stephen's Day, all holding hands. They raised almost €400 for the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.
