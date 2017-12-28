Guinness World Record for Kilkenny-based pet store chain

Irish pet store chain Petmania have been announced as the official Guinness World Record Holder for creating the Biggest Cake for Dogs in the World.

In July this year, to mark their 10th Birthday, Petmania, in association with Premium Canine and Leader Dog food, took up the challenge to make the biggest cake for dogs – a record which previously stood at 68.45kg. The centrepiece to their tenth birthday celebrations, the cake was presented at party in their flagship store in Kilkenny, where over 200 dogs (and one cat!) came along to help the pet chain beat the world record. Their final cake weighed in at 91.8kg – smashing the world record.

“We knew in July that we had broken the record but we have been waiting for official confirmation from Guinness World Records and it just arrived," says Marketing Manager for Petmania, Emily Miller.

"We are delighted to be able to add an Official World Record to our list of achievements and it’s a wonderful way to end our tenth birthday year”.

The record breaking cake was baked in Tralee on Friday, July 28 by Premium Canine, under the careful watch of the NSAI Legal Metrology department who recorded the official weight of the final cake at 91.8kg.

The cake which was 100% edible by dogs was made from (a lot of!) eggs, carrots, oats, honey, peanut butter and sunflower oil. The top was decorated with edible rice paper and every part of the cake apart from the ribbon and balloons were completely edible.

Since they first opened their doors in 2007, Petmania had groomed over 20,000 dogs; raised over €200,000 for local charities and they can now add beating a Guinness World Record to their list of accomplishments. Petmania has 12 stores across Ireland in Kilkenny, Carlow, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, Meath, Portlaois, Kerry, Offaly, Waterford and Wexford.

More information about the event can be found at www.petmania.ie or at www.facebook.com/ PetmaniaIreland.