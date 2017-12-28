Male arrested in connection with drug seizure in Kilkenny city centre

A man is due in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure in the city centre, of controlled substances with a suspected street value of €48,000.

Approximately €30,000 worth of tablets were seized and a further €18,000 in suspected cocaine was seized in a vehicle at Dean Street on December 16.

A man was subsequently arrested and has been charged and is due to appear in Kilkenny District Court on January 16. The substances have been sent to garda headquarters where they will be analysed.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station while declining to comment on the seizure itself as the garda investigation is ongoing stated that it was understandable that people living in Kilkenny city would be alarmed by the scale of the drug seizure in their community but added that ‘people should take some comfort from the fact that large scale seizures by gardaí during intelligence-led operations severely curtail drug supply in the areas impacted and make communities safer by reducing the number of young people's lives likely to be devastated by drugs’.

Anyone with information about the sale and supply of drugs is encouraged to contact Gardaí on (056) 777 5000.