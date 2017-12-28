Met Eirean issues Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for Kilkenny

Some snow accumulations likely

Status Yellow warning for freezing conditions in Kilkenny

Freezing conditions tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for a number of counties this afternoon, including Kilkenny.

Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening. Snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening /tonight. Any snow expected to clear to rain by Friday morning. 

The alert is valid from: 4pm on Thursday, December 28 to 9am on Friday, December 29.