Met Eirean issues Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for Kilkenny
Some snow accumulations likely
Freezing conditions tonight
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for a number of counties this afternoon, including Kilkenny.
Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening. Snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening /tonight. Any snow expected to clear to rain by Friday morning.
The alert is valid from: 4pm on Thursday, December 28 to 9am on Friday, December 29.
