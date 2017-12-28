Five new garda recruits for Kilkenny

Five new garda recruits have been deployed to Kilkenny city and county in recent months and garda figures are now at an all time high in the district.

The Kilkenny/Carlow Garda contingent has been boosted by the addition of 40 newly attested members to date this year.

Recent figures indicate that Garda numbers in the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division were 320 up to August 31 of this year. That’s an increase of 41 on its lowest figure in 2014 when there were only 279 Garda members across all ranks spread across both counties.

A number of garda stations, including Stoneyford and Ballyhale have also had new gardaí assigned to them in recent months.

Garda Tina Walsh has been assigned to Stoneyford Garda Station and Garda Janet Gough is now working out of Ballyhale Garda Station. Previously both stations had been unmanned for a number of years. The moves have been welcomed both by the people living there and public representative.

Superintendent Ger Egan welcomed the deploying of gardaí to rural areas.

“This is the first time that Stoneyford Garda Station has been manned since October 2012. It is fantastic that we now have a full time garda attached to and working from this station and indeed from our station in Ballyhale . This was made possible by the allocation of more resources to Thomastown Garda Station.

“This extra injection of resources is to be welcomed and it allows us to get out into the community and means that people will get to know their local garda,” remarked Supt Egan.

Superintendent Dominic Hayes told The Kilkenny People that he was delighted to see members manning the two stations which are now open to the public.

“I hope that every townland and parish in Kilkenny will have a garda attached to it. We are going back to policing on the ground. I want every parish and townland to have a garda attached to it who will know the people and the people will know them,” he said.

An additional member, Garda Colm O'Loughlin, has also been appointed to Graignamanagh with responsibilty for Paulstown.