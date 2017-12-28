People sleeping rough in doorways in Kilkenny in freezing conditions

A number of people are sleeping rough in doorways in Kilkenny this evening in freezing conditions.

At least four people huddled in one doorway just a few metres from the High Street.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for a number of counties , including Kilkenny.

Frost and icy conditions are expected overnight.

The Good Shepherd Centre offers emergency accommodation for homeless men and families in the city.