People sleeping rough in doorways in Kilkenny in freezing conditions
A number of people are sleeping rough in doorways in Kilkenny this evening in freezing conditions.
At least four people huddled in one doorway just a few metres from the High Street.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow 'snow-ice' warning for a number of counties , including Kilkenny.
Frost and icy conditions are expected overnight.
The Good Shepherd Centre offers emergency accommodation for homeless men and families in the city.
