Kilkenny deaths for Friday, December 29

The late Martin Burke

The death has occurred of Martin Burke on December 27, tate of The Rower; Aughrim, Co. Wicklow and St. Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow. Died peacefully in the care of St. Monica's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Nellie, brother of Liam S.M.A and Sean (RIP), Maureen and Tom (Canada) and Breda RSM. Lovingly remembered by family, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Reposing in Byrne's Funeral Home, Main Street, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow on Friday, 29th December, from 3pm to 6pm. Removal to Church of the Most Sacred Heart, Aughrim on Saturday, 30th December, at 10.30am followed by Requeim Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Annacurra Cemetery.

The late Murtagh Kearney

The death has occurred of Murtagh Kearney, Gurteens, Slieverue, Kilkenny on Thursday 28th December, 2017 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his brother John, Murtagh will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Martin and Jack, daughters Alicia and Aisling, grandchildren Joey, Lottie, Harriet, Katie, Sophie and Aoibhinn, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sharron, sons-in-law David and Jason, brother Paddy, sisters Eileen, Gretta, Theresa, Cissie, Joan, Mary and Phyllis, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 30th December, from 7pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Removal on Sunday 31st December, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.