2017 Review - May: Royal visit, Mayfair memories, new bridge opens

May was a busy month in Kilkenny.

Most notably, there was huge excitement for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on May 11. The Royal couple got an introduction to the sport of hurling from none other than Henry Shefflin, before visiting a number of locations in the city and Thomastown.

The annual Darkness Into Light, which raises funds for Pieta House, took place, with large numbers participating.

Local group the Unity Singers celebrated 50 years with a dinner dance and concert, among other events.

At council meetings in May, a variety of issues were raised including the location of seasonal fruit sellers on the Callan Road, as well as fears over the safety of young children crossing the Hebron Road with bikes and horses.

Bennettsbridge man Richard Mosse won a prestigious photography award.

A legal challenge taken against An Bord Pleanala’s decision to approve the proposed northern ring road extension was referred to the Courts of Justice of the European Union.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation for the first four months of the year revealed it to have been the worst start to the year for patients on trolleys at St Luke’s Hospital since records began.

A presentation from the Watershed sport and leisure facility showed the business was in good health, with almost 650,000 visitors the previous year.

The No Name Club National Youth Awards saw an all-night disco and sleepover with almost 1,000 young people in attendance at Kilkenny’s Lyrath Estate Hotel convention centre.

The city’s new St Francis Bridge — part of the controversial Central Access Scheme, opened to traffic this month. An open day later took place on the former brewery site, the Abbey Quarter —and local people were invited to submit their old photos and nostalgia items for ‘Mayfair Memories’.

The Kilkenny People had a redesign in the last week of May — a brand new look as we celebrated 125 years of covering local news.