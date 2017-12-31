2017 Review - June: Sunshine and some good news for north Kilkenny

A spell of good weather heralded the annual commencement of the State exams for local students.

Goresbridge Bridge Club held a special celebratory dinner in Gowran Park to mark 40 years of the club this month.

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan was appointed a junior minister in the Department of Housing and Local Government.

Castlecomer had a welcome boost with approval from An Bord Pleanala coming for the plans to redevelop the Avalon Hotel. There was further good news later in the month with the completion of the new €6 million wastewater treatment plant in the north Kilkenny town.

There was a great turnout in Graignamanagh as past pupils of Scoil Mhuire gan Smal got together for a reunion and opening of the school’s new extension.

Gardaí launched a major operation in Kilkenny this month, arresting 42 people and searching 19 premises over three days.

Kilkenny fire and emergency services got two new jeeps to add to its fleet. Kilkenny got a new council cathaoirleach, as David Fitzgerald (Fine Gael) took over from Fianna Fáil’s Matt Doran.

Interim safety measures were confirmed for the N24 Piltown bypass, where a number of collisions and near misses have taken place in recent years.

Canon Tom Murphy celebrated 50 years as a priest with a special Mass at St Patrick’s Church. Kilkenny man Michael Byrne was honured when he won a ‘Spirit of the Games’ award at the Go For Life Games.

A good news story in the city saw a husband reunited with a wedding ring that had been lost for 17 years.It was found during the recent renovations at St Canice’s Credit Union.

There was an outpouring of anger after a video appeared online of an incident on the Hebron Road in which a horse was killed when a sulky collided with a stop sign at high speed.

On June 24, Connolly’s Red Mills unveiled their fantastic new flagship store at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny City with a special family fun day.

At the end of the month, hundreds of members of the local Islamic community gathered at the Islamic Cultural Centre to celebrate the end of Ramadan.