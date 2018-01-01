Literacy report testament to hardworking parents and teachers - Kilkenny councillor

Local councillor and Chairman of Kilkenny Carlow Education Training Board Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says the publication of a new report on literacy rates is highly encouraging.

The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study monitors literacy rates of 340,000 pupils from countries around the world.

The latest report highlights that Irish 10-year-olds are the best in Europe at reading, with literacy rates jumping by 15 points since 2011.

“This report is a testament to the dedication of hardworking parents and teachers,” said Cllr Cleere.

“Literacy rates have been steadily improving in Ireland in recent years and we are now best in the class when it comes to reading skills. There is always room for improvement and hopefully we will continue to rise up the table in the years ahead.

“Ireland’s rise in the literacy tables coincides with the introduction of the Literacy and Numeracy Strategy in 2011. Fianna Fáil supported the rollout of this strategy and it’s encouraging to see that it is having a strong impact in classrooms around the country.”