Year in Review - March: End of an era for GAA legends

James Stephens GAA Club pulled out all the stops to honour two men who gave so much to Kilkenny hurling and represented their club with great distinction for many years.

Tributes flowed for Jackie Tyrrell and Eoin Larkin - between them they have 17 All-Ireland medals - as legends of the game from far and near turned up to say thanks for the memories and the friendships shared.

Work started on a new state-of-the-art fire station i n Graignamanagh in March. The new station will be located on council lands located on the ring road.

In March it also emerged that the Thomastown baby deaths may be investigated. It was reported that burial arrangements for unmarried mothers and their babies and children who died at the Thomastown County Home are being examined by A Commission of Investigation. It is not known how many babies and young children died at the Home which operated from 1923 until it closed it in the mid fifties.

The number of people on the Kilkenny housing list decreased by almost 25%, according to figures from Kilkenny County Council.

The vast majority of the demand (more than 60%) remains in Kilkenny City and its environs.

There was good news for the Marble City Bar who earned the ‘Best Gastro Pub Title’ as part of 2017 regional Irish Bar & Restaurant Awards. This is the sixth time the bar has won the prestigious award since the awards started in 2-008.

Twice Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon released their trailer for their fourth feature length film, Wolfwalkers which is currently in development. The film is set in a time of supersition and magic and tells the story of a young apprentice called Robyn, who comes to Ireland to wipe out the last existing pack of wolves.

Her life changes after she saves a native girl, Mebh, which leads to the discovery of the Wolfwalkers and transforms her into the very thing her father is tasker to destroy. The film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

At the end of March retired accountant and former pilot, Pat Nolan set off on the adventure of a lifetime and cycled around the coastline of Ireland.

Pat used the cycle as a means of fundraising to help educate young people and provide them with a bursary for third level education.