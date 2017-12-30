Kilkenny deaths for Saturday, December 30

The late Teresa Butler

The death has occurred of Teresa Butler (née O'Connell) at Craddock House Nursing Home and late of St. David’s Terrace, Naas, formerly of Ballylinnen, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Joachim, predeceased by her children Thomas and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Teresa, Anne and Joan, sons Seanie, Martin and Peter, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Sunday from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

The late Margaret Doyle

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marie) Doyle (née Slattery) (St. Patrick's Gate, Outrath Road and formerly of The Ring Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny) 29th December 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Margaret (Marie), beloved wife of the late Tony and mother of the late Anthony, sadly missed by her daughter Emer, sons Michael, Aaron and Mark, brother Brendan, sister Brigid, son-in-law Liam, granddaughter Hannah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4pm on Saturday (30th Dec.) with Funeral Prayers at 5.15pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late John Dunne

The death has occurred of John Dunne, Castlecolumb, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, Daughters Pamela and Carmel, Sons Pascal, David and Bernard, Son's in law, Daughters in law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, brother Thomas, Nieces and nephews, Relatives and friends. Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 4pm on Saturday with rosary and Vigal prayers at 6pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am in the Carmilite Friary Knocktopher followed by burial in the Abbey cemetery Knocktopher. Family flowers only please, donations to the Alzheimer's society. Donation box will be provided. House is private on Sunday morning please.

The late Maura Gorey

The death has occurred of Maura Gorey (nee Blackmore), Kilree, Kells, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Bishopslough, Tullaherin.

Suddenly but peacefully at her home on Friday 29th December 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her husband Sean, sons Richard and John, her daughter Anne (Bergin), grandchildren, daughter-in-law Breda, son-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Saturday from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin, on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tullaherin Cemetery. House Private.

The late Camilla McDonough

The death has occurred of Camilla McDonough (née Dargan)

Gowran House, Gowran, Kilkenny on 28th December 2017 peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved mother of Jane, Neil, Clare, and Owen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Rita, and Vera, 11 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at her home from 4pm Saturday with prayers at 9pm. Removal to Church of the Assumption, Gowran on Sunday at 6.30 for prayers at 7 o clock. Burial after 11 o clock Requiem Mass on Monday in the adjoining cemerery. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Trevor Minogue

The death has occurred of Trevor Minogue, Newtown Terrace, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny - Son of the Late Jerry. Trevor died on Friday, 29th December, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his mother Ann, brother Clive and sister Tanya, brother-in-law Michael, nieces Lorna and Sophie, nephews Stephen, Jack and Sam, uncles, aunts, extended family, collegues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Sunday, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.