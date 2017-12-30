Iconic Kilkenny book shop, Stonehouse Books to close

Liz Walsh of Stonehouse Books on Kieran Street, Kilkenny is to close her much loved book shop.

She said that she wanted to finish on a high with Christmas and said she will close in January. She added that after 40 years in the industry she felt it was time to start a new chapter. She and her shop were a vibrant part of life on Kieran Street and will be sorely missed by book lovers.

She paid special tribute to her neighbours on the street, Murt and Mary Crotty of Crotty's restaurant for all their help over the years