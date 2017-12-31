Storm Dylan passes through with 74 km/hr gusts in Kilkenny

Wind gusts of 74km/h have been recorded in Kilkenny as Storm Dylan passes through.

According to www.kilkennyweather.com, winds have now calmed down but it "did gust to 74 km/hr in Kilkenny at 3am (top gust for the month)" in the early hours of the morning.

Malin Head recorded a gust of 124 km/hr at 7am on New Year's Eve.

The biggest impact from the storm would be in western and northern counties, with gusts of 110-125km/h.

People travelling for New Year's Eve celebrations today are being warned to be vigilant of debris and spot flooding after nationwide storm warnings from Met Eireann came into effect last night.

The storm is expected to track northwest towards Scotland in the coming hours.