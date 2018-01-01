Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 1, 2018

The late Colum Kennedy

The death has occurred of Colum Kennedy, Coldharbour, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Colum died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Killahy Cemetery.

The late George McManus

The death has occurred of George McManus Kilkenny and formerly of Santry, Dublin, 29th December 2017, peacefully, after a short illness at his brother Paul’s home, predeceased by his parents Seán and Rita and his partner Andrea. George will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children Aran, Danielle and Kieran, his brothers Paul and John, sisters-in-law Geraldine and Alison, nephews Mark and Seán, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse arriving 10am Requiem Mass with cremation thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar. All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue, 01-4907601.

The late Paul Quinn

The death has occurred of Paul Quinn, Clinstown Road, Freshford, Kilkenny. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Kevin, and John, brothers, sisters, father-in- Law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 5.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers at his residence on Monday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Ann Rellis

The death has occurred of Ann Rellis (née Creaney) of Tinnaranny, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny. 29th December 2017. Ann, beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm tomorrow, Sunday 31st December 2017, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Monday, 1st January 2018, in The Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny. Creamation Service will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday, 2nd January 2018, in The Island Crematorium, Rindaskiddy, Co. Cork.