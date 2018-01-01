Castlecomer place to be today for annual Wellie race

Thousands of people will line the streets of Castlecomer from lunchtime onwards today for annual Wellie Race.

The marching bands will lead off the legendary float parade at 1.15pm with runners and walkers (wearing wellies) going off at 3pm.

The fun floats reflect what has happened in Ireland and around the world over the last 12 months and politicians, local and national get a scolding.

It is one of the best days of the year and fun fills the air. Don't miss it.

This years event is in aid of Moneenroe Lourdes Invalid Fund, SOS Castlecomer, KIlkenny-Carlow Home Care Team, St. Vincent de Paul, Holy Angles Day Care Centre Carlow, Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital, School of the Holy Spirit, Kilkenny, The O'Gorman Home Ballyragget plus numerous local, national and international charities.

Race Personality 2018 is Mayor of Kilkenny Cllr, Michael Doyle