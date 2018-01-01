Star Wars, Michael O'Leary and Fr Ted at Castlecomer Wellie Race in Kilkenny

Several thousand people lined the streets of Castlecomer today for the 38th annual Wellie Race.

They were not disappointed as The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker, turned up in a super looking space craft.

Tommy Quirke and the lads from Coon paid to homage to Fr Ted with three iconic scenes including the milk float scene and My Lovely Horse.

The Cox family Flock float depicting Beauty and the Beast was equally impressive in the winter sunshine.

'Michael O'Leary' was there with a new airline, Powley Air with a plane displaying L plates; a check-in that looked chaotic and very wabbly baggage handlers.

However, perennial favourites, the big buxomed Major Regrets, stole the show, rushing into the crowd to squeeze innocent bystanders and one even managed to get on stage to give MC, Michael Hester a kiss.

There were also excellent individual entries like The Wellie Race fairy, Minnie Barrett aged four and Willie Joe Mealy with 'How Much Is That Doggie In The Window'.

Then it was on to the main event, the Wellie Race with footwear of all shapes, colours and sizes used as wellies.

It was a super day-out and local councillor, Maurice Shortall said that last year the race raised €28,500 for charity and added that the organisers were hoping to at least match that figure this year.