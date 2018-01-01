Kilkenny house prices - 7% increase in last three months of 2017

House prices in Kilkenny, for the final three months of 2017, were 7% higher than a year previously.

There was a 13% rise for the same period a year previously.

The average house price is now €207,000, 56% above its lowest point during the recession.

Nationally, prices rose by more than €20,000 on average during 2017, according to the latest House Price Report released today by Ireland’s No.1 property website, Daft.ie.

With prices stable in the final quarter of the year, this means that the average price was almost €241,000, 9.2% higher than a year ago. Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of almost 47% or just over €76,500.