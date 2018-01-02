Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 2

The late Doreen Jenner

The death has occurred of Doreen Jenner (nee Keogh) (actress) 31st December 2017, Coolshane Cottage, Coolshane, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her husband Jack, brother John, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, from 7pm - 8pm on Wednesday (3rd January) and from 10.30am - 12.30pm on Thursday (4th January) followed by removal to St Colmicille's Church, Inistioge for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Columba's Hospital Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Margaret (Peg) O'Rahilly

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'Rahilly (née Griffin)

Rathpatrick, Slieverue, Kilkenny and Waterford Nursing Home peacefully on Sunday 31st December. Predeceased by her sister Mary, brother Paddy and her husband John, Peg will be sadly missed by her loving son Sean, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Caroline, Stephen, Ronan and his wife Karen, great grandson Connor, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday 3rd January from 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat Scarff

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Scarff, Garranbehy, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Kilkenny and Denby Dale, Yorkshire, England. Pat, beloved husband of Angela, loving father of David and Linda. Deeply regretted by his family, relations, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4.30pm on Thursday 4th January with removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday 5th January with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass in memory of Pat takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, 2nd January in St Austin's Church, Wentworth, Wakefield, England at 10am. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to Wexford General Hospital. Donation Box at Funeral Home & Church.