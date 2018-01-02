Kilkenny hit by coldest December in three years

Temperatures in Kilkenny last month were pretty normal, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

However, they added that it was the coldest in 3 years with a top temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius on December 6, while it dipped to -4.4 degrees Celsius on December 28.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange severe wind weather alert for Kilkenny, due to the approach of Storm Eleanor.

The warning is valid from 4pm today (Tuesday) until 10pm tonight. The weather alert has been issued by Met Eireann with high winds expected across most counties including Kilkenny.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to only make journeys if necessary, and to proceed with caution and expect obstructions and falling debris.

Weather Warning: Code Level Orange, Storm Eleanor will quickly move across the country this evening and early tonight. West to southwest winds of mean speeds 65 to 80km/h, with damaging gusts of 110 to 130km/h.