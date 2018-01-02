Gardaí issue appeal over assault in Castlecomer on New Year's Eve

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing to members for the public for information on a violent assault that took place in a busy pub in the town on New Year’s Eve.

The assault took place at approximately 11pm on New Year’s Eve when the victim was attacked in a pub in the town centre.

The injured party reported the incident to gardaí and informed them that the attack was unprovoked and that the assailant was not known to him.

The victim of the assault attended St Luke’s Hospital where he received a number of stitches to his lip and was also treated for other facial injuries.

Gardaí are investigating and anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to contact Castlecomer gardaí on (056) 444 1222