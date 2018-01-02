Novel initiative sees Graig' students become the tutors

Kilkenny County Library Service recently hosted a wonderful new initiative that saw the coming together of young and old, with the young as tutors and the older as students.

The programme, which was rolled out with the help of Transition Year students from Duiske College, is called the ‘Age Action Getting Started Computer Training programme’.

The students acted as tutors for the participants and guided them through any problems they were having with computers and their tablets, answered any questions they had and allayed any fears they had around the technology.

The results were amazing — there was a great bond between tutor and mentor with advice and stories going back and forth over the six weeks, which eventually led to everyone becoming firm friends. At the end of the programme, the students were presented with certificates.

“We are delighted to be able to offer people in the community an opportunity to take part in this wonderful initiative,” said library branch manager at Graignamanagh Library Majella Byrne.

“And it is one we will definitely facilitate again. Both generations have a lot to both teach and learn from each other and contribute to lifelong learning, it increases understanding and respect between older and younger people — and more importantly, it’s lots of fun.”