Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

The late Bridie Byrne

The death has occurred of Bridie Byrne (née Murphy), New Rd (Bachelor's Walk), Tullamore, Offaly / Lisdowney, Kilkenny.

Formerly Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny. Died 1st January 2018 peacefully in the University Hospital, Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her children, Vincent, Michael, Imelda, Mary and Damien, her brother Noel, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm until Removal at 6.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The late Jacqui Doyle

The death has occured of Jacqui Doyle, Winchester, England on 24th December suddenly while on holiday in Mexico.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by her loving family - Parents Julie and Paddy, Sister Vivienne, Partner Jon, Brother in Law Josh, Nephews Jacob, Oscar, Lucas and Ruben, Extended Family, Relatives, Friends and Colleagues.

Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown on Friday, 5th January for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

Carrickmourne House is strictly private please.