Hundreds of revellers ring in the New Year at charity balls in Kilkenny City

Hundreds of people rang in the New Year across the city at balls in aid of a number of worthy charities.

At the Springhill Court Hotel it was full house for their ball which supported four local charities - SOS Kilkenny, Relay for Life Kilkenny, Irish Wheelchair Association and Enable Ireland.

Meanwhile at Hotel Kilkenny over 150 people attended the annual Thomas Hayes New Year’s Eve Ball - a charity that raises awareness around suicide.

“Kevin Hennessey was the MC on the night and is also on our board of management at Teac Tom. Throughout the night people wrote the names of their loved ones on a tag and tied it to a remembrance tree. At 11.50pm everyone was up around the dance floor to form a circle of remembrance, where we lit a candle to remember our friends and family that couldn’t be with us on the night and we had one minute’s silence.

“This is special for everyone and it means that people take time out to think of their family and friends and still enjoy the night. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the service and the work we do,” said the charity’s founder, Angela Hayes