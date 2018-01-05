Kilkenny gets 56 NAMA houses

Kilkenny has secured 56 homes for social housing through the State’s bad bank, the National Asset Management Agency.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen asked the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government about the number of NAMA units offered to local authorities; the number accepted; and the number transferred in each of the years 2011 to 2017, by county.

In a written response, Minister Eoghan Murphy said: “NAMA plays an important role in the delivery of social housing.

"To the end of September 2017, a total of 2,428 residential properties, which are part of the security for loans that NAMA has acquired, had been secured for use by local authorities or approved housing bodies.

“These comprise 2,216 completed properties and a further 212 that had been contracted and where completion work is on-going. A further 80 properties were considered as being active transactions whereby terms are agreed or active negotiation is on-going, and 285 other properties were to be further appraised for their suitability.”

The figure gives the breakdown of units offered and secured for social housing by NAMA and is broken down by local authority.

The data provides information on the total number of dwellings offered and secured for use by local authorities or approved housing bodies, by local authority, to the end of September 2017.

It reveals that in Kilkenny there were 189 NAMA dwellings identified by the bad bank for social housing.

The figures then show that “demand” was confirmed for 69 of these residential properties with a total of 56 secured to the end of September last year.

The Minister said the figures are available on a cumulative basis and a breakdown per annum “is not available”.