New bishop appointed to Diocese of Ossory

His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Dermot Pius Farrell, Parish Priest of Dunboyne & Kilbride in the Diocese of Meath, as the new Bishop of Ossory.

This announcement will be made public at midday in the Vatican.

Dermot Farrell was born in 1954 in Castletown-Geoghegan Parish, County Westmeath and attended Saint Finian’s College (Diocesan Boarding School), Mullingar.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth and a Bachelor of Divinity Degree at Maynooth. He obtained a Licence in Theology Degree at Maynooth and was ordained a priest for Diocese of Meath.

Since 2007 he has served as parish priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride.

The announcement was also made at St Mary's Cathedral this morning.

Bishop Farrell said that he was very grateful for the warm welcome he received and said he was looking forward to working closely with the people of Ossory over the coming years.