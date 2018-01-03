Revealed: Gusts recorded in Kilkenny as Storm Eleanor hit the country

Kilkenny recorded a top gust of...

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Kilkenny recorded a top gust of 77.4 km/hr at 3:30am last night as Storm Eleanor hit the country.

According to www.kilkennyweather.com, the wind speed was not recorded directly when Storm Eleanor passed to our north but “in some of the heavy showers that have arrived in its wake”.

The site said “it is still windy but we were spared the worst”.