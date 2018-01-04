Met Éireann issues wind warning for Kilkenny

A wind warning has been issued for Kilkenny and Carlow.

Met Éireann is forecasting West to Southwest winds veering West to Northwest of mean speed 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h with a risk of coastal flooding on western and southern coasts.

Gust of this speed would be significantly higher than those recorded during Storm Eleanor in Kilkenny.

The warning is in effect until this afternoon and also extends to Munster, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Galway and Mayo.