Kids Knit comes to Kilkenny

An award-winning knitting programme for children offering "exciting and imaginative" knitting classes for boys and girls aged 5–11 has come to Kilkenny.

In a statement, Kids Knit said: "Knitting is a great way to encourage their creativity, concentration, relaxation and even improves their maths skills.

"Kids Knit not only teaches children how to knit but also improves self-esteem and well-being.

"Children of all abilities are welcome in the groups. The first thing the children do is make their own knitting

needles."

Founder of Kids Knit, Kerry Kimber, has always known that she wanted her four children to knit, "believing that it was an

important, life-enhancing skill".

In 2010 she showed her eldest two children how to make their own knitting needles and then they began knitting.

It turned out to be a rip-roaring success and very quickly Kerry saw the potential for teaching other children.

Her experience as an award-winning Art and Design teacher helped her to develop the Kids Knit Programme, a comprehensive course for children from the age of 5.

Kids Knit immediately took off and within a year Kerry had started to recruit other teachers to help with the demand for classes.

Knitting For All has grown across the UK and is now in Ireland (Kilkenny, Tipperary and Mayo).

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Máire Hanley at 089 258 1690 or

email at mhanley@knittingforall.com.

9 Great Things about Kids Knit:

1. Building Confidence.

Confidence is the key to success in learning any new skill. Most of the projects are fairly quick to knit,

especially in the Beginner Stages.

2. Teacher Attention

Plenty of teacher attention helps to ensure that children get help when they need it. All our teachers

are trained in the Kids Knit Programme and are selected because of their ability to encourage and

interact in a positive way with primary school aged children.

3. Individual Progress

In a Kids Knit class children are encouraged to work at their own pace, choosing projects that appeal

to them from a selection provided by the teacher. They record their progress and achievements in

their Kids Knit Folder.

4. Educational Benefits

The educational benefits of learning to knit are numerous. It helps in the development of fine motor

skills, maths and spatial recognition (understanding how things fit together).

5. The Environment

There are lots of cheap acrylic yarns out there that are fun to knit with. But here at Kids Knit we

prefer to use natural yarns and materials. We think it’s kinder to the environment and makes for a

much better knitting experience. (It can take 500 years for a ball of acrylic yarn to degrade)

6. Friendships

For Kids Knit teachers, seeing friendships knit together is perhaps one of the most rewarding

outcomes of the Kids Knit classes.

7. Self-Esteem

In the first few classes learning to knit can be quite difficult. But in a short while children develop

confidence as they use their hands to make and do. They start to see that they are creative and

imaginative, and this has a huge impact on their self-esteem.

8. Life-Enhancing

In the long run, knitting will enrich your child’s life. It is a hobby they can return to again and again. It

will provide a fun occupation for leisure time either alone or with a group. But perhaps of more

interest is what it can do in the times when life is troubled. The very action of knitting, with its

repetitive nature, has often been likened to meditation and is well known to have both a calming and

uplifting impact. If you would like to read more about this, you may find this website of interest:

http://www.stitchlinks.com/index.html

9. Complementing the Curriculum

Whether schools take a holistic, creative and flexible approach to learning or are bound by strict

guidelines and frequent assessments, Kids Knit is equally valued by all teachers and educators.