Revealed: Number of dwellings added to Kilkenny's residential building stock in 2017

A total of 182 new dwellings were added to the total residential stock in Kilkenny last year - accounting for 0.5% of the national total, according to figures revealed in the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report.

The report, published by GeoDirectory, finds that the construction industry responded positively to demand for housing in 2017, but the level of demand is still far greater than supply.

Some 36,218 new dwellings were added to the GeoDirectory database in 2017. Of these, the overwhelming majority were located in the capital and surrounding counties, with Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow accounting for 77.4% of the overall total.

Construction activity has doubled relative to the same period last year, with 7,457 buildings under construction in December 2017 - an increase of 52% on December 2016. In Kilkenny, 101 buildings were under construction in December 2017.

The GeoDirectory database estimates a total of 95,114 vacant dwellings in the country, 4.8% of the overall national residential housing stock. The vacancy rate in Kilkenny was 4.1%, which was lower than the national average.

According to CSO figures, 50,597 residential properties were purchased over the twelve months to October 2017, with new properties making up 18% of the total. New dwellings accounted for 8.7% of all residential property transactions in Kilkenny, lower than that national average.

Property Prices

The average residential property price in Kilkenny in 2017 was €184,151. This was lower than the national average of €262,061 (which includes Dublin).

“The findings of the latest GeoView report suggest that residential construction increased sharply in 2017, with over 36,000 new addresses entered into the GeoDirectory database and a 52% increase in residential construction activity compared to this time last year," said Dara Keogh, CEO, GeoDirectory.

"However, building is heavily concentrated around Dublin and surrounding counties, while demand for housing stock remains at a high level. While progress has been made, there is still work to do in order to meet demand.”

The GeoDirectory database is the most comprehensive address database of dwellings in the Republic of Ireland. A copy of the GeoView Residential Buildings Report is available at www.geodirectory.ie.