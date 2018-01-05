Recent deaths in Kilkenny, January 5, 2018

The late Seamus Butler

The death has occurred of Seamus Butler, The Grove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny on 4th January 2018, peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his wife Susan, sister Ann, brother Pakie, Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law Nephews Nieces, Grandnephews, Grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Coadys Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm Saturday 6th with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget for 8pm prayers.

Requiem Mass Sunday, January 7th at 10 am followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetry Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Lukes Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny.

The late Angela Dowling

The death has occurred of Angela Dowling (née Kilcoyne), Gowran Road, Paulstown, Kilkenny peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columbas Hospital, Thomastown, County Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas (Nicky), much loved mother of Thomas and Liam and dearest sister of Mary (Noble) and Jim (Kilcoyne). She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, sister, brother, daughters-in-law Louise and Mary Theresa, 4 grandchildren Rachel, Rory, Nicola, Roísín and by all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cushens Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown from 7pm, Thursday, with prayers at 8pm and from 2pm Friday. Removal on Friday at 7.15pm to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am, followed by burial immediately after in Paulstown Cemetery.

The late Ann McDonald

The death has occurred of Ann McDonald (née Kenny), Patrick St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on January 3rd 2018 (peacefully) at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Gerard, Pat, Miriam and Evelyn. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters Breda and Eileen, grandchildren Kiara, Lian, Jake, Aiden and Brian, daughters-in-law Annamarie and Colette, brother-in-law Alec, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday (Jan. 5th) from 4p.m. to 8p.m. with Rosary at 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Jan. 6th) at 11a.m. in St. Patrick's Church followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Haematology Dept., Waterford Regional Hospital or the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Mary Nolan

The death has occurred of Mary Nolan (née Scully), Stephen's Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 27th December 2017, in England.

Mary, beloved wife of Tommy (formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny) and much loved mother of Deirdre, Della and Darren, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Sheila and Phyllis, brothers Eddie and Johnny, granchildren, extended family and friends.

Mary's Funeral will take place in Cambridge on 16th January 2018.