Trolley numbers down, but St Luke's, Kilkenny still second-most overcrowded hospital

For the second day in a row, St Luke's General Hospital is the most second-most overcrowded in the country, according to figures from the INMO.

Trolleywatch and Ward Watch show 34 patients on trolleys and wards at the Kilkenny hospital today - 12 fewer than yesterday, and down from Tuesday's peak of 57, when it was the most over-crowded.

University Hospital Limerick is the hospital with the highest Trolleywatch and Ward Watch figure today, with 43 patients on trolleys and wards.

The INMO has warned that urgent action in terms of bed provision and staff recruitment is needed to address the national crisis.