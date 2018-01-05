Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon is a strong contender at the Golden Globes awards

Cartoon Saloon's latest film, The Breadwinner is a strong contender for a win at the Golden Globes award ceremony this weekend.

The Breadwinner is nominated in the category of Motion Picture, Animated and is directed by Cork woman Nora Twomey who is attending the ceremony in LA this Sunday (January 7).

Ms Twomey praised the team that worked alongside her on The Breadwinner describing them as 'incredibly committed and invested in their work' and also thanked the people of Kilkenny for their support over the past 18 years.

“Working from our studios in Kilkenny, the film’s production spanned four years and three countries and acknowledgement like these nominations would not be possible if our team weren’t so incredibly committed and invested in their work.

“We would also like to express our thanks for the support of our local community, here in Kilkenny over the last 18 years. It’s hard to believe that, from our roots with Mike Kelly and Young Irish Filmmakers on the Waterford road, Cartoon Saloon and our new venture Lighthouse Studios, now employ over 130 crew,” she added.

The film has also received has ten nominations for the Annie Awards, which take place on February 3 and was named Best Animated Feature by The Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

"Everyone in Cartoon Saloon is over the moon with the LA critics win for The Breadwinner and the 10 Annie Award nominations and the Golden Globe nomination," said CEO of Cartoon Saloon, Paul Young.

According to the film industry and reviews website, IndieWire Disney/Pixar’s film, Coco should dominate this category' of Motion Picture, Animated but also states that The Breadwinner, 'is also racking up kudos'.

The Breadwinner will premiere in Ireland as part of the Dublin International Film Festival on February 22.