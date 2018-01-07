Status Orange severe weather warning for Kilkenny tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange severe weather alert (low temperatures) for Kilkenny tonight, with very cold weather expected.

Weather Warning: Code Level Orange Turning very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling to between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The weather alert is valid from 9.01pm on Sunday, January 7 until 10am on Monday, January 8. For more, see www.Met.ie.