Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 8

The late Carmel O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Carmel O'Gorman (née Hickey), 8 Castle Gardens, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, children, Stephen, Mary, Helena, Ann-Marie, Christine and Michelle, brothers, sister, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 3.00pm on Sunday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers at 10.15am on Monday morning followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.

The late Stephen Dooley

The death has occurred of Stephen Dooley, Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny unexpectedly, Stephen, beloved son of Jack and Caroline and loving brother of Jennifer, Sandra, Margaret, Denise, Collette, Michelle, Jacqueline and Robert, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, fiancee Becky, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday 8th Jan. from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Nicholas Sempson

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nick) Simpson, 1 The Corner House, Paulstownformerly Barrowmount, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny, died 5th January 2018 peacefully in the Castlecomer District Hospital, surrounded by Ellen, children Annette, Robert, Laura, and Mary, son in law Thomas, and daughter in law Amanda, sister Betty, brothers Willie and Michael, grandchildren Maggie, Caithlin, Max, Shane, Amy, and Tommy, nephews, nieces, and extended family. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown from 2pm on Monday 8th January. Rosary at 6.30pm followed by removal to Church of The Holy Trinity Goresbridge. Removal to Crematorium on Tuesday following 11am Mass.

The late Frank O'Neill

The death has occurred of Frank O'Neill, Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 4th January 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Frank (Francie), predeceased by his father Henry and brother Pat, sadly missed by his mother Stasia, brothers Tommy and Henry, sister Betty, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Chris and Vera, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. aunt and uncle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4 o'clock on Saturday (6th Jan.) with Funeral prayers at 5 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Josie Purcell

The death has occurred of Josie Purcell (née Parker), 18 Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 5th January 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, Josie, beloved mother of John, Dermot and Mary, sadly missed by her loving family and their partners Vivienne, Niall and Lisa, grandchildren Sarah and Shane, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 6 o'clock on Saturday (6th Jan.) with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.