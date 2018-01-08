My Kilkenny Life: Etienne Roche

What’s your idea of a perfect day?

The perfect day would be a nice easy slow breakfast, children reading or busy to themselves, going for a walk in the mountains or in the woods, a nice lunch in town, friends or kids friends popping over for the afternoon and taking time to cook a nice dinner.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

My partner who birthed three children, not only to Kilkenny, but to the planet and my world.

What's your first Kilkenny memory?

My very first visit here to Kilkenny City was for a job interview. I didn’t know the place, so I went for a walk afterwards and ended up near the Village Inn. Then all of a sudden, this tomato flew past my head, barely missing me. I turned around and saw some school boys hanging together as if nothing happened. I have always kept tomatoes in my pocket since then, just in case I got involved in another tomato fight. And have always wondered if I had been the only one.

What's your favourite part of the county ?

The River Nore. After that successful saucy interview experience, I moved to Ireland from Rosslare, and came up through New Ross, Inistioge, Thomastown. It was quite a surprise as I had no idea that it was such a beautiful road. My first walks then happened to be along River Nore or River Barrow. I know rivers are a big part of Irish culture, but I have always kept Kilkenny associated with the rivers.

What do you think gives Kilkenny it's unique identity?

As a resident, I think the parade gives a very special community feeling to Kilkenny. It’s a place where we can gather, for the weekly market, the Kilkenny Savour festival or shows during the arts festival. I don’t know many cities with such central and handy space.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Nuala Roche. She has a clever and witty way of bringing Irish culture into the current day.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I’m very curious about how Kilkenny city is going to develop. There are those two amazing sites in the town centre, the brewery site and the old cattle mart. It is such an opportunity to bring an extra special touch.I personally have enough of the shopping consuming retail centres. The city has such creative artistic people. Art needs some space, Kilkenny has to bring it forward. I’m thinking about the theatre companies, Barnstorm, Monkeyshine, Devious, the animation studio Cartoon Saloon (twice-Oscar nominated), the Watergate Theatre, and I’m also thinking about so many other artists. Culture brings so much more to the city than stores.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

I would love to see trees and green between Dunnes store carpark (near the river) and the road along the river. I don’t understand how it didn’t happen initially. It would look so much better.